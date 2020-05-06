Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChile president names Pinochet relative as minister

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

Chile's President Sebastian Pinera waded into controversy Wednesday when he appointed a relative of former dictator Augusto Pinochet as minister for women and equality.

Human rights organizations slammed the appointment of Macarena Santelices, a grand-niece of Pinochet and a member of the right-wing UDI party that forms part of Pinera's coalition government.

Santelices also came under fire on social media for being a defender of the 1973-90 dictatorship that left some 3,000 opponents dead.

A former local TV journalist, she defended her record in her first speech as minister, denying she had ever "endorsed or justified" human rights violations.

"Having a political tendency does not mean endorsing such grave events as the violation of human rights that should be condemned, not just today, but always."

Opponents had pointed out a statement Santelices gave in a 2016 newspaper interview that quoted her as saying: "We cannot ignore the good things about the military regime."

She also served as mayor of the city of Olmue, north of Santiago, from 2012-19.

Her boldly anti-immigrant record as mayor was criticized Wednesday by rights groups.

Chile's feminist movement also blasted the appointment as a "provocation," saying Santelices had no experience or training in women's rights issues.

A nationwide curfew and social distancing measures against the coronavirus has calmed months of widespread social unrest in Chile and forced the postponement of a referendum to change the dictatorship-era constitution, a key demand of protesters.

However, experts say underlying frustration over social inequality that initially sparked the unrest last October could explode again when the measures are lifted.

More about Chile, Politics, Women, Pinochet
More news from
Latest News
Top News
European recession is driving an increase in online sales
Review: Michael H. Forde releases powerful new book on success Special
Renewable energy topped coal in US for 40 days straight
Edward Quinn talks 'The Oval,' 'One Day at a Time,' digital age Special
Researchers: New strain of coronavirus could be more contagious
China launches new-generation spacecraft via Long March-5B
Jerry Craft talks 'New Kid' book, winning 2020 John Newbery medal Special
Review: 'Lady Driver' is a high-octane sports drama film on Netflix Special
Maduro says captured Americans to be tried in Venezuela
The Wuhan lab at the heart of the US-China virus spat