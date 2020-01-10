Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChild dead after killing one in Mexico school shooting: police

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Crime

A student at an elementary school in the northern Mexican city of Torreon shot and killed a teacher Friday and wounded five other pupils, and then apparently killed himself, authorities said.

Police are still investigating but believe the boy was between eight and 10 years old, said Lieutenant Adelaido Flores, as panicked parents gathered outside the Cervantes elementary school and officials evacuated the building.

The student was in his final year of elementary school, Torreon Mayor Jorge Zermeno told TV network Televisa.

"The boy lived with his grandmother. He almost certainly had some kind of (psychological) problem, although he had very good grades," Zermeno said.

The wounded were being treated at a local hospital, two of them in serious condition, he added.

Mexico is more used to seeing school shootings from afar -- often in the neighboring United States -- than up close, though in 2017 a 15-year-old shot and wounded four classmates at a high school in the northern city of Monterrey.

More about Mexico, Crime, School, Shooting
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Prince Harry's wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm
Strong winds create Australian 'megablaze'
Rep. Kelly to Trump: stop claiming credit for cancer reduction
Security expert on TikTok's security flaws Special
Israel hails 'breakthrough' towards laser air defence system
Prince Harry's wife Meghan returns to Canada amid royal storm
Malta's Muscat exits under journalist murder cloud
Australian animals face extinction threat as bushfire toll mounts
US sanctions target top Iran officials, metals industry
Far-right targets Austria's first refugee minister