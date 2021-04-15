Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageChauvin chooses not to testify at George Floyd murder trial

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin said Thursday he will not testify at his murder trial for the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin told Judge Peter Cahill that he would invoke his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination and would not take the witness stand.

"I will invoke my Fifth Amendment privilege today," Chauvin said.

Chauvin, 45, is facing murder and manslaughter charges for Floyd's May 25, 2020 death.

Chauvin, who is white, was seen in a video that went viral kneeling on the neck of the 46-year-old Black man for more than nine minutes.

More about US, Racism, Trial, Police, Floyd
More news from
Latest News
Top News
India's desert salt farmers feel the heat from climate change
Courtney Hope talks playing Sally on 'The Young and The Restless' Special
Ukraine slams Russia's 'open' threats, vows firm response
Lilly Palmer is the first artist to launch an NFT on Hypery
High seas the new front in Iran-Israel shadow war
US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats
Virus could force Olympics cancellation, says top Japanese politician
US to announce sanctions on Russia over hacking, election meddling: media
India daily virus cases double to 200,000 in 10 days
India battered by huge second Covid wave as virus imperils Olympics