Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCatalan MPs irk Spain with new resolution on secession

Listen | Print
By AFP     Nov 12, 2019 in World

Catalonia's separatist-dominated parliament drew a fresh rebuke from Spain on Tuesday after approving a text in favour of self-determination, despite it being suspended just minutes earlier by the Constitutional Court.

Although such resolutions by the Catalan parliament are purely symbolic -- the chamber not having the authority to make such decisions -- they have been routinely overruled by the Spanish courts.

But the move could have legal consequences for regional parliament speaker Roger Torrent, who has received repeated legal warnings not to allow such initiatives.

Passing the motion was the latest in a string of moves by separatists in this wealthy northeastern region, which has been rocked by protests since mid-October when Spain jailed nine of its leaders over a failed secession bid.

Approved with the support of the three separatist parties in the chamber, the text refers to the desire "to tangibly exercise the right to self-determination and to respect the will of the Catalan people".

The time of the debate was brought forward in a bid to avoid the expected censure of Spain's Constitutional Court, which met during the morning to discuss a lawsuit against the motion filed by Pedro Sanchez's Socialist government.

The court suspended the resolution just minutes before the vote in the Catalan parliament, but lawmakers went ahead anyway.

- Mutinous MPs -

Since September 2015, when separatist lawmakers won a majority in the regional parliament, the Constitutional Court has routinely suspended every motion aimed at advancing independence.

Separatist parties have pushed ahead regardless, insisting on their parliamentary right to debate anything, and in September 2017, they passed a law paving the way for an independence referendum on October 1, despite the court declaring it unconstitutional.

After a violence-marred vote, they issued a short-lived declaration of independence, prompting Madrid to sack the Catalan government, suspend the region's autonomy and put their leaders on trial.

One of the defendants was former parliamentary speaker Carme Forcadell who was accused of ignoring legal warnings about pushing through laws that laid the groundwork for the referendum and for secession.

Last month, the 64-year-old was convicted of sedition and sentenced to 11 years and six months behind bars. Eight others were also handed lengthy jail terms.

Ahead of the October 14 verdict, the Catalan parliament again adopted a clutch of motions granting legitimacy to civil disobedience, demanding the withdrawal of Spanish police from the region, and calling for amnesty for its leaders.

More about Spain, Politics, Catalonia, Parliament
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Italy to declare state of emergency in Venice after flood
Bret Michaels to be recognized at Hollywood Christmas Parade
Paving highways using recycled plastics in a circular economy
When Hamas is not in Israel's sights
Drone footage shows Turkey-backed rebels in possible war crimes
US air support destroys Afghan outpost kills four Afghan troops
Israel says overnight strike on Gaza house killed Islamic Jihad commander
Ghostly Nazi-era motorway resurfaces in German forest
Review: 2019 Christmas Spectacular starring The Rockettes is spectacular Special
'Pad Man' faces 'Terminator' in Sri Lanka vote fight