Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCaribbean bloc condemns Trump's 'repulsive' language

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in World

The 15-nation Caribbean Community on Saturday condemned US President Donald Trump's use of "repulsive language" to reportedly describe Haiti and African nations.

CARICOM "is deeply disturbed by reports about the use of derogatory and repulsive language by the President of the United States in respect of our member state, Haiti, and other developing countries," the bloc's Guyana-based headquarters said in a statement.

"CARICOM condemns in the strongest terms, the unenlightened views reportedly expressed."

At a White House meeting with Trump on Thursday, lawmakers raised the issue of protections for immigrants from African nations, Haiti and El Salvador.

Trump then reportedly demanded to know why the US should accept immigrants from "shithole countries" rather than -- for instance -- wealthy and overwhelmingly white Norway.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin, who was present at the meeting, said Trump specifically asked, "Do we need more Haitians?" before launching into a diatribe about African immigration.

As his remarks sparked a global firestorm, the president on Friday denied he ever said "anything derogatory" about the people of Haiti, whose government called Trump's reported remarks racist.

CARICOM expressed full support for the Haitian government's reaction "to this highly offensive reference," said the bloc which includes former British, Dutch and French colonies.

"It should be recalled that Haiti is the second democracy in the Western hemisphere after the United States and that Haitians continue to contribute significantly in many spheres to the global community and particularly to the United States of America," CARICOM said.

The bloc "therefore views this insult to the character of the countries named and their citizens as totally unacceptable."

The majority of Caribbean citizens are descendants of African slaves, while the ancestors of many others were indentured laborers from India.

More about Caribbean, US, Politics, Immigration, Diplomacy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Review: Walker McGuire charms on self-titled debut country EP Special
One separated Gaza twin dies but sister recovering
Macaques roaming Florida carry a deadly herpes virus
How Algebraix Data aims to give consumers their data rights back Special
Japan has a new female cryptopop group â€” Kasotsuka Shojo
Mike DelGuidice of Big Shot spotlighted by Madison Square Garden Special
Designing custom and state of the art blockchain: Interview Special
Fossil fuels blown away by wind in cost terms: study
Anti-Trump protest in Swiss capital ahead of Davos visit
Trump taps long historical vein against immigration