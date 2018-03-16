Two Israelis were killed and at least two others injured when a Palestinian rammed a car into a group of Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank on Friday, Israeli media reported.

The four were struck when a car rammed into a group of Israelis near the settlement of Mevo Dotan near Jenin in the northern West Bank.

The Israeli army did not confirm the deaths but said a Palestinian "ran over (Israeli) soldiers who were securing routes adjacent to the community of Mevo Dotan."

The attacker was arrested and taken to hospital, the statement added.

The Israeli army typically does not confirm the deaths of its soldiers until the families have been notified.

Tensions were high on Friday after Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas called for a day of rage to commemorate 100 days since US President Donald Trump's controversial recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Hamas praised the attack but did not claim responsibility for it.

At least 31 Palestinians and four Israelis have been killed since Trump's announcement, which set off major protests.