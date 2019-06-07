Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCapsized ocean rescue vessel leaves three dead in French storm

Listen | Print
By AFP     26 mins ago in World

Three rescuers from the French ocean rescue service died Friday when their vessel capsized in rough seas as a giant storm pummelled the country's Atlantic coast.

"In late morning, a boat from the SNSM capsized 800 metres from the coast around Les Sables d'Olonne with seven people on board," the local prosecutor's offices said in a statement sent to AFP.

Three of them died while four managed to swim to shore, the statement added.

Three helicopters and around 60 firefighters were attempting to find the bodies of the rescuers near the site of the accident about 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of the port of La Rochelle.

The team from the National Society of Sea Rescue (SNSM) had been attempting to help a fishing boat which was struggling in the giant swell caused by storm Miguel, which is packing winds of up to 120 kilometres an hour (75 mph).

Maritime officials said the crew was using one of the SNSM's "all weather" vessels, specially designed to be unsinkable and able to automatically right itself if capsized.

Photos taken before the accident show waves crashing over the front of the small boat as it headed out.

The rescuers were trying to help a fishing boat near the port of La Rochelle
The rescuers were trying to help a fishing boat near the port of La Rochelle
Sebastien SALOM-GOMIS, AFP

After capsizing, it ended up upside down on the rocky shore.

The captain of the fishing boat is also missing, and officials said he probably had crew members on board as well.

"So far we haven't been able to find the fishing boat. We've found fragments of the boat and an empty lifeboat," the regional maritime authority told AFP.

It said the rough sea conditions were at level five of the nine on the Douglas scale, indicating waves of up to four metres (13 feet) high.

Yannick Moreau, the mayor of Les Sables d'Olonne, said it was "incomprehensible that any boat went out on a day like today."

The SNSM gets funding from the state but is a nonprofit organisation run by around 8,000 volunteers.

"The SNSM boat at Les Sables is a crew of professionals, sailors who know the ocean, know the conditions," Moreau said, adding that his town was "in shock."

Storm Miguel has led the French weather service to put large areas of the Atlantic coast on alert for high winds and heavy rain.

mas-fan-sf/js/cb/spm

More about France, Weather, Accident
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Hopes dim for C. American migrants at Mexico's southern border
Review: Pentatonix puts on magical concert at Madison Square Garden Special
Canadian pilots warned to stay off cannabis for 28 days
Micky Dolenz to embark on 'It Was 50 Years Ago Today' Tour
Liberia's Weah faces key test with protests over economy
Iraq harvests go up in smoke, but who lit the fires?
Gas surges globally as green groups cry foul
Review: James Wesley stuns with 'Running' lyric video Special
Houthis claim to have taken 20 military sites in Saudi Arabia
Man killed in fight over water in India amid deadly dust storm