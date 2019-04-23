The leading candidate of a European conservative grouping who is looking to become the next head of the EU Commission pledged Tuesday to deliver a stronger Europe as he launched his campaign in Athens.

Manfred Weber the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) candidate and front-runner to replace Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission, also underscored the importance of "unity" -- a reference to Greece which had unpopular austerity measures foisted on it in return for a bailout by European and international creditors.

And he reiterated his opposition to allowing Turkey to join the EU club.

"I begin my campaign in Athens, because democracy has started here. There cannot be democracy without Greece and there cannot be Europe without Greece," the German politician said at the Zappeion, a symbolic building where Greece’s EU accession treaty was signed.

He added that it was time to turn the page after Brexit and consolidate ties within the EU members.

"Unity means strength and ... a new chapter for EU," said Weber. "Together we are much stronger."

He listed a number of measures, including boosting control of the EU's external frontier and security.

"We promise to protect the EU borders and strengthen it with 10,000 officers by 2012. We have to go fast," Weber said, also pledging to "fight terrorism and organised crime".

He called for a European body to reinforce investigations into radicalised people and catch them before they stage an attack.

And he emphasised his wish to stop accession talks with Turkey, Muslim-majority country and NATO member that has a customs union with the EU but which has seen its hopes to join the European bloc thwarted by stalled reforms and growing EU opposition.

"Turkey is a stronger partner... but I don't think Turkey can become member of EU," Weber said.

The European Union is to hold elections to its European parliament between May 23 and 26.

The EPP is projected to win the biggest number of seats in the parliament, which could put Weber, 46, in pole position to take over from Juncker, the 64-year-old Luxemburger who is to step down as European Commission chief late this year.