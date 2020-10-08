By By Karen Graham 1 hour ago in World Canada's Thanksgiving holiday is just around the corner, and with COVID-19 cases on the increase in most of the country, an avalanche of information has created some confusion with the public. Canada is in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with daily case counts rising sharply - now at over 2,000 new cases per day for the last week. Since the Covid-19 outbreak started, Canada has had a total of 175,380 cases and 9,593 deaths, according to Over 80 percent of the new infections are in Needless to say, but Quebec has issued a blunt warning to its young people: "The young people that are not respecting the rule, they will have an impact on the system," Christian Dube, Quebec's health minister, said during a press conference in Quebec City Tuesday. "Don't take the risk, please don't test the hospital system." Shopping for pumpkins at Thanksgiving in Ottawa's Byward Market. Lars Plougmann (CC BY-SA 2.0) Stay home for Thanksgiving On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, saying that if Canada can flatten the curve again, we can "turn things around for Christmas." "It's up to Canadians throughout the country to do their part, to wear their mask, to maintain physical distancing," Trudeau said. And unfortunately, this means staying home for the holiday. This message was also reiterated by Canada's Chief Public Health Officer on Monday. The message is particularly relevant to Quebec and Ontario. "If you are in Ontario and Quebec, I think the most sensible thing to do is to keep to your immediate social circles," Dr. Theresa Tam said. "Because you've seen the epidemic curve and this is not the time to be complacent about anything." Specifically, Dr. Tam, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government is easing travel restrictions to allow families to reunite with close foreign relatives Dave Chan, AFP/File Where is the confusion? The guidance from the federal level seems to be clear-cut. The message is a repeat of what everyone has been hearing for months - social distance, wear masks, avoid crowds. But it is when we get down to the local level that confusion starts to come into the picture. Christopher Ashby, a hospitality worker, feels overwhelmed by the flood of messages every day from all levels of government. "There's so many messages coming through the course of the day between tweets and press conferences and what's in printed press and what's online — there's just an avalanche of information." "It is challenging for the public health authorities because the science and the circumstances are always changing," said Timothy Caulfield, a Canada Research Chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta. But he also points out that federal guidelines have to take in all the people, everywhere in Canada. "So that makes it more challenging to come up with a clear public health message. This isn't like; wear your seatbelts, don't smoke, eat fruits and vegetables, exercise — the situation is in flux." As Canadians celebrate their Thanksgiving on Monday, just remember to thank God for your continued health and well-being. Abide by the guidelines put fourth by public health authorities - they are in place for your safety and the safety of your family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving, my Canadian friends. In Canada, like the United States, quite often, public health information can be confusing, and even more so, depending on what part of the country you call home. As CTV News Canada points out, "it is getting more difficult to navigate the conflicting guidelines from various levels of government," and that is not good.Canada is in a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, with daily case counts rising sharply - now at over 2,000 new cases per day for the last week. Since the Covid-19 outbreak started, Canada has had a total of 175,380 cases and 9,593 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University. Over 80 percent of the new infections are in Ontario and Quebec, and those under 40 account for 60 percent of the cases. The province of Quebec is dealing with two hotspots - Montreal and Quebec City. Last week, dine-in restaurants and bars were closed in those cities.Needless to say, but Quebec has issued a blunt warning to its young people: "The young people that are not respecting the rule, they will have an impact on the system," Christian Dube, Quebec's health minister, said during a press conference in Quebec City Tuesday. "Don't take the risk, please don't test the hospital system."On Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged Canadians to stay home for the Thanksgiving holiday next week, saying that if Canada can flatten the curve again, we can "turn things around for Christmas.""It's up to Canadians throughout the country to do their part, to wear their mask, to maintain physical distancing," Trudeau said. And unfortunately, this means staying home for the holiday. This message was also reiterated by Canada's Chief Public Health Officer on Monday.The message is particularly relevant to Quebec and Ontario. "If you are in Ontario and Quebec, I think the most sensible thing to do is to keep to your immediate social circles," Dr. Theresa Tam said. "Because you've seen the epidemic curve and this is not the time to be complacent about anything."Specifically, Dr. Tam, in a statement said: "This year’s celebrations need to include an abundance of personal protections and a set-up for virtual or safe distancing connections. Gatherings indoors will be safest if small and select, especially in regions of the country where infection rates are highest. Get-togethers outdoors that involve people from outside our close contacts bubble will be safest if well spaced."The guidance from the federal level seems to be clear-cut. The message is a repeat of what everyone has been hearing for months - social distance, wear masks, avoid crowds. But it is when we get down to the local level that confusion starts to come into the picture.Christopher Ashby, a hospitality worker, feels overwhelmed by the flood of messages every day from all levels of government. "There's so many messages coming through the course of the day between tweets and press conferences and what's in printed press and what's online — there's just an avalanche of information.""It is challenging for the public health authorities because the science and the circumstances are always changing," said Timothy Caulfield, a Canada Research Chair in health law and policy at the University of Alberta. But he also points out that federal guidelines have to take in all the people, everywhere in Canada."So that makes it more challenging to come up with a clear public health message. This isn't like; wear your seatbelts, don't smoke, eat fruits and vegetables, exercise — the situation is in flux."As Canadians celebrate their Thanksgiving on Monday, just remember to thank God for your continued health and well-being. Abide by the guidelines put fourth by public health authorities - they are in place for your safety and the safety of your family and friends. Happy Thanksgiving, my Canadian friends. More about Canada, Thanksgiving, October 12, coronavirus, Guidelines Canada Thanksgiving October 12 coronavirus Guidelines conflicting messages