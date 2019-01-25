Email
article imageCanadian woman stands by Paris police rape claim

By Caroline TAIX (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

A Canadian tourist who has accused two Paris police officers of rape reiterated her claim Friday after two weeks of testimony by witnesses who contested elements of her account.

Emily Spanton, 39, says she was assaulted in 2014 at police headquarters on the Ile de la Cite island a stone's throw from Notre Dame Cathedral, after an evening at a nearby bar.

Two officers have been on trial since January 14, though Spanton says she believes three men were present at the police station.

"I am 100 percent sure of what these two men did," Spanton said upon returning to the stand Friday.

"I screamed because I didn't want what was happening and it hurt."

The officers have denied any wrongdoing.

Witnesses, including Spanton's ex-husband, have sought to cast aspersions on her character in the stand, including describing alleged past drug use.

The two officers risk up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

