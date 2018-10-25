Canadian tour operator Transat has cancelled all flights to Nicaragua this coming winter over the crisis that has left more than 320 dead in the Central American country, the company said Thursday.

This decision was made "because of the ongoing civil unrest and (the) weak demand that arises," Air Transat spokeswoman Debbie Cabana told AFP.

Air Transat would have offered three direct flights weekly form Toronto or Montreal to Managua from December 20 until the end of March.

"Customers who have reservations at the destination can change their booking or get a full refund," Cabana said.

Protests that began in April against a pension reform in Nicaragua grew into a movement demanding the departure of President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, who are accused of authoritarianism.

The protests have been severely repressed by police and paramilitaries, and the government proclaimed the situation normalized.

Canada continues to advise its nationals "to avoid any non-essential travel to Nicaragua."