article imageCanadian detained in China gets consular visit

Listen
By AFP     53 mins ago in World

Canadian consular officials visited a Canadian being held in China on Tuesday, nearly a month after he and a compatriot were arrested for alleged spying.

No details of businessman Michael Spavor's condition were provided, however, due to Canadian privacy laws.

China detained Spavor on December 12, two days after former diplomat Michael Kovrig, accusing them both of activities that "endanger China's security" -- a phrase often used by Beijing when alleging espionage.

Though no link has been officially made, the arrests are thought to be in retaliation for Canada's December 1 arrest on a US request of Meng Wanzhou, a top Chinese business executive accused of violating Iran sanctions.

Ottawa renewed its call -- backed by Australia, Britain, France, Germany, the European Union and the United States -- for the Canadian pair's immediate release.

The Spavor visit -- his second by consular officials -- came after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau raised the cases with US President Donald Trump, whose administration began trade talks with Beijing this week.

On Monday, Trudeau and Trump in a telephone call denounced the "arbitrary" detentions.

Canadian parliamentarians cited by the Globe and Mail also warned Chinese officials during a visit to Shanghai that the arrests have created a "major chill" in East-West relations.

The Canadian government said it would press for further time with Kovrig and Spavor, who were granted consular access by Beijing in mid-December, according to Canadian officials.

