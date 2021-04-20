Non-essential travel restrictions with the United States have been extended until May 21st, 2021. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to keep Canadians safe from #COVID19 .

To deter the spread of #COVID19 and protect our citizens, the United States is continuing restrictions on non-essential travel at our land borders through May 21, while maintaining the flow of essential trade and travel as we have for over a year.