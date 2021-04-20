Email
Canada-U.S. border restrictions to remain in place another month

By Karen Graham     1 hour ago in World
Canada and the United States on Tuesday extended a land-border closure for non-essential travelers to May 21, 2021. Air passengers arriving in Canada will continue to be tested for COVID-19 ahead of a hotel quarantine period, authorities said.
The land-border restrictions were imposed in March 2020, and have been in place for 13 months. They continue to be extended on a month-by-month basis for the near future, per CTV News Canada.
Mexico will maintain restrictions on non-essential land crossings from the United States until May 21 for the Mexican border states in the two top tiers of coronavirus risk levels, the foreign ministry said late on Monday.
The state of Chihuahua, opposite New Mexico and Texas, is currently the only northern border state to fall into that category, The state is in the "orange' category, one step down from the highest risk level of "red."
Canada's Public Safety Minister, Bill Blair said in a Tweet: As cases rise and variants of concern continue to emerge across the country, we will continue to do what it takes-for as long as it takes-to keep Canadians safe,”
At the same time, the U.S. State Department updated its travel guidance for Canada on Tuesday, listing it at "Level 4: Do Not Travel."The notice reads: "The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for Canada due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country."
The Detroit News notes that essential travel across the U.S.-Canada border, which includes people traveling for medical purposes, attending educational institutions and for government work, will continue to be permitted across the land borders.
