Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCanada, US border closure extended until June 21: Trudeau

Listen | Print
By AFP     46 mins ago in World

The Canada-US border will remain closed to all non-essential travel for another month, until June 21, to fight the spread of the coronavirus, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday.

The world's longest international frontier at 8,900 kilometers (5,500 miles) was closed to travellers on March 21, but trade in goods has continued.

Trudeau at his daily briefing said this second extension of the border closure was "important ... to keep people in both of our countries safe."

The prime minister also left open the possibility of further extensions, saying: "We will continue to watch carefully what's happening elsewhere in the world and around us as we make decisions on next steps."

Some Can$2.4 billion (US$1.7 billion) worth of goods and more than 400,000 people crossed the border each day on average, prior to the pandemic.

Since its closing in March, the number of travellers crossing from one country to the other has fallen to a trickle.

More about Health, Virus, Canada, US, Border
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Virus pushes science and its controversies centre stage
Australia threatens WTO action as dispute with China deepens
Syrian rebel and regime forces now fight in Libya
Facial Recognition: Man abducted as child in China reunited with parents after 32 years
Post-COVID-19 working: The end of passwords? Special
Eight Afghan soldiers die fighting off Taliban attack on key city
Scientists in China believe new drug can stop pandemic 'without vaccine'
Mass evacuations as major cyclone heads for South Asia
Australia watchdog suggests news boycott of Google, Facebook
Op-Ed: China imposes 80% tariffs on Australian barley — Go to hell