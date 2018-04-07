Canada shaken as 14 killed in hockey bus crash

Hockey-mad Canada was in mourning on Saturday after a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a semi-trailer truck in Saskatchewan province, killing 14 people.

In a country where love of the sport is almost a religion, the crash sparked an outpouring of grief among players and fans, while national political leaders and the head of the NHL expressed their sympathies.

"We can now confirm 14 people have died as a result of this collision," the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement, which did not say how many of the victims were players or coaches of the Humboldt Broncos team, which hails from a town of 6,000 people.

Of 29 people on the team bus, including the driver, 15 were taken to hospital with injuries.

Tom Straschnitzki told CBC News that his son, Ryan, is one of them.

"He remembers he was in the middle of the bus and then he remembers waking up when the paramedics took him off the bus," said Straschnitzki, whose son suffered a severe back injury.

The young man told his father that at first he thought the truck had "'T-boned (the bus) right in the middle,' but he said, 'no, it was in the front of the bus.'"

RCMP said three of the injured were in critical condition.

The team comprises 24 players, all from Canada, with the youngest aged 16 and the oldest 21.

Families, friends and supporters of the Humboldt hockey team gather in Nipawin's Apostolic Church as they wait for news of loved ones on April 6, 2018 after a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a semi-trailer truck in Saskatchewan Kymber RAE, AFP

The crash happened at about 5:00 pm (2300 GMT) Friday on Highway 35 about 28 kilometers (18 miles) north of the town of Tisdale, a trading center in an overwhelmingly agricultural region of the western province.

The team was heading north for a Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League playoff game against the Nipawin Hawks.

Police gave no indication of the cause, but early Saturday special police investigators were still at the scene, roughly 150 kilometers east of Prince Albert City.

The flat prairie around the crash site is covered with snow, traces of which can be seen on the plowed roads.

Canadian media said the collision occurred near the junction with another highway.

The Saskatchewan league is a feeder system for higher levels of hockey, with many graduating to play at US and Canadian colleges and major junior league level, while some go on to the professional National Hockey League (NHL).

Similar leagues operate throughout the country, their buses a regular feature of the vast country's highways.

Victims' families, friends, and supporters of the team gathered at a Nipawin church for information and support.

"I'm here to help," said a sticker on one woman's blouse.

An emergency vehicle is seen near the crash site on April 6, 2018 after a bus carrying a junior ice hockey team collided with a semi-trailer truck between Tisdale and Nipawin, Saskatchewan province, killing 14 people Kymber RAE, AFP

Another, wearing a Hawks sweatshirt, sat with a handful of others, their heads bowed.

"It is a significant accident; we had a tractor trailer and a bus collide," RCMP Inspector Ted Monro told a press conference.

The STARS Air Ambulance service said two of its helicopters flew to the remote scene.

Two hospitals in Saskatoon city, about 250 kilometers from the crash site, received "a high volume of incoming trauma cases," the Saskatchewan Health Authority said.

- 'Our boys' -

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Lars Hagberg, AFP/File

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe retweeted a photo of one player who survived, Derek Patter, lying side-by-side with two other injured players on hospital beds, clasping each others' hands in support. One of the young men appeared to be wearing a neck brace.

"Saskatchewan, these are our boys," said Moe, the province's top politician.

"Words cannot describe the loss that we feel tonight," he said on his Twitter feed, featuring a large photo of the smiling team members in their gold and green uniforms.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his "heart goes out to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy."

US President Donald Trump said he called Trudeau "to pay my highest respect and condolences to the families of the terrible Humboldt Team tragedy."

Fatal hockey bus crash , AFP

Hockey Canada, the governing body for the sport at grassroots levels, said the "tight-knit" hockey family will unite in the face of the tragedy.

- 'My heart is in Humboldt' -

Fans and players alike shared condolences using the hashtag #PrayforHumboldt, and some hotels offered free lodging for family members.

A GoFundMe campaign for affected players and their families had raised more than Can$748,000 ($US584,000), fast approaching its $800,000 goal by early Saturday afternoon.

"2night my heart is in Humboldt," tweeted Anaheim Ducks NHL defenseman Steven Oleksy.

The local Nipawin Hospital, seen after the deadly crash from which some patients were airlifted to hospitals in Saskatoon city Kymber RAE, AFP

The league's commissioner Gary Bettman said the NHL "mourns the passing of those who perished and offers strength and comfort to those injured while traveling to play and be part of a game they all love."

The collision brought back memories of a bus crash in December 1986, also in Saskatchewan, that killed four members of the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos.

"Humboldt Broncos weighing heavy in our hearts and minds tonight," the Swift Current team said after the latest tragedy.