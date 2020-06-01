Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCanada's Trudeau rejects inviting Russia to G7 summit

Listen | Print
By AFP     24 mins ago in World

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday rejected Russia's participation in a coming summit of the G7 nations, despite host US President Donald Trump wanting to invite Moscow.

"Russia was excluded from the G7 after it invaded Crimea a number of years ago," Trudeau told reporters.

"Its continued disrespect and flaunting of international rules and norms is why it remains outside of the G7 and will continue to remain out," he added.

On Saturday Trump said he would postpone the planned June summit of leaders from the United States, Germany, Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said she would not be coming, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump said he could try again in September, and invite other countries including Russia to join the meeting.

"I don't feel that as a G7 it properly represents what's going on in the world. It's a very outdated group of countries," Trump said.

He said he would like to invite Russia, South Korea, Australia and India to join an expanded summit in the fall.

The Kremlin said Monday that Trump had called President Vladimir Putin and discussed his plan to hold a rescheduled G7 "with possible invitation of the leaders of Russia, Australia, India and South Korea."

Trudeau though flatly rejected that prospect.

"It's really important to keep holding these meetings and making sure that we are we are coordinating internationally in this time of crisis," he said.

Russia was expelled from what was previously the G8 in 2014 after invading and seizing Crimea from Ukraine and declaring it part of Russian territory.

More about US, Russia, Canada, Diplomacy, Summit
More news from
Latest News
Top News
S.Africans rush to liquor stores as booze ban lifts
Antifa: 'terror' group or Trump's straw man?
Essential Science: Eating fatty food affects concentration
Review: Kendal Conrad releases stunning 'Bodyguard' single Special
Facebook in turmoil over refusal to police Trump's posts
Singapore minister sheepishly admits woolly thinking over cotton
Tristan Rogers talks about 2020 Emmy nomination for 'Studio City' Special
UN agency recommends health guidelines for airlines
Op-Ed: Trump tells governors to 'dominate' and 'take back your streets'
Atlantic Hurricane season will clash with coronavirus pandemic