article imageCanada's iZEV Program of rebates on EVs goes into effect today

By Karen Graham     34 mins ago in World
Ottawa - The government of Canada’s recently announced iZEV Program offering incentives to buyers of EVs takes effect today, May 1. The rebates will take up to $5,000 off the cost of electric vehicles, and $2,500 off plug-in hybrids.
Specifically, the federal rebate offer is available on purchases or leases of at least 48 months. All-electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs) with a base price of under $45,000 are eligible.
The rebate or discount is applied directly to the purchase price at the time of purchase at the dealership. However, taxes will be applied to the full purchase price before the application of the discount. This rebate plan is something new for seven of Canada's provinces, but will also be applicable for Quebec and British Columbia.
The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
The 2019 Chevrolet Bolt EV
General Motors
Quebec and British Columbia are the only two provinces with discount programs in place. In Quebec, the maximum incentive is $8,000 and in British Columbia, it is $5,000. The good news is that residents of those provinces will be able to combine the discounts offered by the two levels of government as of May 1.
The iZEV Program has a limit on how many vehicles Canadians can purchase or lease under the Program. Individuals can only get one incentive under this Program in a calendar year. Businesses and provincial and municipal governments operating fleets can only get up to 10 incentives under this Program in a calendar year.
Teaching a machine to operate without a driver. This medified Nissan Leaf has various sensors attach...
Teaching a machine to operate without a driver. This medified Nissan Leaf has various sensors attached to it including radar, LIDAR, and cameras.
Ooja99 (CC BY-SA 4.0)
Transport Canada has a list of the nine electric cars and 13 plug-in hybrids, including the Tesla Model 3 variant with a software-locked range of 150 kilometers and a base price of $44,999, and the second and third-most popular electric cars, the Nissan Leaf and the Chevrolet Bolt.
Without a doubt, government incentives do help to drive electric vehicle sales and Canada's federal government is offering the rebates to encourage Canadians to buy electric cars. This was proven when Ontario's new Conservative government in Ontario removed a $14,000 EV rebate last year, causing electric vehicle sales to plummet, notes CTV News Canada.
