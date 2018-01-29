Canada prepares to become the next frontier for shale oil and gas

By By Karen Graham 2 hours ago in World Toronto - Canada's oil industry was brought to its knees with the U.S. shale boom — ending twenty years of rapid expansion and job creation in the country's vast oil sands. However, Canada is now looking to its own shale formations to repair the economic damage. But even with the seemingly good news about oil prices, Canada's oil sands are still in a precarious position. This is because Canadian oil producers are reluctant to expand capital projects, causing many investors to take their money south of the border to the U.S. Methane monitoring pilot at Shell Canada's shale gas sites near Rocky Mountain House in Alberta, Canada. Shell Canada “Even though we are seeing some good pricing, we are not necessarily seeing that investment. Oil companies say the According to the National Energy Board, together, the Duvernay and Montney formations in Canada hold marketable resources estimated at 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids and 4.5 billion barrels. This map shows the location of the Liard Basin unconventional natural gas resource. It lies above the Montney formation. National Energy Board Canada “The Montney is thought to have about half the recoverable resources of the whole oil sands region, so it’s formidable,” Marty Proctor, chief executive of Calgary-based Seven Generations Energy, told Canada is the first country outside the U.S. to see any large-scale development of its shale fields. China, Russia and Argentina also have large shale formations but have yet to develop them commercially to any degree. Canada's shale formations, on the other hand, already account for 8.0 percent of the country's total output. “Increasingly we are going to see light tight oil and liquids-rich natural gas forming a key part of Alberta’s energy future,” said Margaret McCuaig-Boyd, energy minister for the province where the oil sands and much of the nation’s shale reserves are located. Canada's oil sands were hit hard by the U.S. shale boom and coupled with the drop in crude oil prices that hit the global market several years ago, things only got worse. But with the price of oil rebounding to over $65.00 a barrel, things seem to be looking up economically.But even with the seemingly good news about oil prices, Canada's oil sands are still in a precarious position. Oil companies say the two shale fields could rival the most prolific U.S. shale fields.According to the National Energy Board, together, the Duvernay and Montney formations in Canada hold marketable resources estimated at 500 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 20 billion barrels of natural gas liquids and 4.5 billion barrels.“The Montney is thought to have about half the recoverable resources of the whole oil sands region, so it’s formidable,” Marty Proctor, chief executive of Calgary-based Seven Generations Energy, told Reuters in an interview.Canada is the first country outside the U.S. to see any large-scale development of its shale fields. China, Russia and Argentina also have large shale formations but have yet to develop them commercially to any degree. 