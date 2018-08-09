Canadian police said Thursday they've launched an investigation into the death of a foreign national after an altercation with officials while he was being deported.

The 49-year-old was being escorted onto a KLM flight to Amsterdam on Tuesday when, according to the Canada Border Services Agency, "an altercation took place between the individual and the two CBSA officers on board," prior to the jetliner's departure from Calgary.

He went into "medical distress and was transported to hospital where he was later pronounced deceased," CBSA acting regional director Nina Patel said in a statement.

An autopsy has been performed but Staff Sergeant Colin Chisholm of the Calgary police said the man's name, nationality and cause of death would not be revealed until after next of kin have been notified.

Speaking to reporters, Chisholm would only say that the man had been in Canada "for a significant period of time -- years."

The two CBSA officers involved in the scuffle, meanwhile, were treated in hospital for minor injuries.