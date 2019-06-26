Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCanada, Netherlands to pilot test epassports for transatlantic flights

Listen | Print
By AFP     3 hours ago in Travel

Canada and the Netherlands announced Wednesday the launch of a pilot project for paperless travel between the two countries.

Identity data that is usually stored on a chip on a passenger's passport will instead be securely stored and encrypted on their mobile device.

Passengers flying from Montreal to Amsterdam will be able to manage their encrypted identity data, consenting to share it with border authorities, airlines and others.

It would be checked against biometrics at security checkpoints and airplane boarding gates "without the need for a physical passport," said a statement by the World Economic Forum, which is leading the initiative.

The so-called Known Traveller Digital Identity project is to be tested internally throughout 2019, with the first end-to-end paperless journey expected to take place in early 2020, it said.

"By 2030, international air travel is expected to rise to 1.8 billion passengers, up 50 percent from 2016. With current systems, airports cannot keep up," the World Economic Forum's mobility chief Christoph Wolff said.

"This project offers a solution. By using interoperable digital identities, passengers benefit from a holistic system for secure and seamless travel. It will shape the future of aviation and security."

Air Canada and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as well as airports in Montreal, Toronto and Amsterdam are taking part in the pilot, backed by technology companies Accenture, Vision Box and Idemia.

More about Canada, Aviation, Wireless, Pays, BAS
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sisters who killed abusive father spark Russia domestic violence debate
Papua New Guinea volcano erupts sending residents fleeing
Review: Adam Lambert will melt your heart with sultry 'Comin in Hot' Special
UN warns that climate crisis could lead to 'climate apartheid'
Iran unbowed by US 'insults', says supreme leader Khamenei
China bans all imports of meat from Canadian producers
Father, daughter drowning fuels anger at Trump migration policies
Britain's Prince William: 'fine by me' if children gay
US cyber attack on Iran shrouded in digital 'fog of war'
Europeans on alert as heatwave intensifies