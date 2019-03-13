By By Karen Graham 34 mins ago in World Canada is joining the growing swell of countries grounding Boeing’s 737 MAX 8 jets after a deadly Ethiopian Airlines crash over the weekend. The decision comes about after Sunwing says it made the decision for “evolving commercial reasons” unrelated to safety, including airspace restrictions being imposed in other countries. Earlier this week, Garneau said Canada would not ground the 737 Max 8 airliners. He reversed that position on Wednesday. Garneau told reporters today that the decision to bar the planes from Canadian airspace came about after “new data” was received by Canadian officials Wednesday morning. “There can’t be any Max 8 or Max 9 flying into, out of or across Canada, so that obviously affects the Canadian Max 8s that are owned by Air Canada, West Jet and Sunwing that own aircraft but also have implications on airlines outside the country,” Garneau said. Garneau said that new data from satellite monitoring suggested similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash into the Java Sea that occurred six months. Garneau said the similarities “exceed a certain threshold in our minds” and that the decision to ground the fleets comes as a direct result of that. Lebanon and Kosovo barred the aircraft from their airspace Wednesday, and Norwegian Air Shuttles said it would seek compensation from Boeing after grounding its fleet. Egypt banned the operation of the aircraft. Transport Minister Marc Garneau, in a live broadcast in Canada, announced the government was temporarily grounding all Boeing Max 8 and 9s - barring them from the nation's airspace.The decision comes about after Toronto-based Sunwing Airlines announced late Tuesday it was grounding its four Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft in the wake of the crash in Addis Ababa that killed all 157 people on board, including 18 Canadians.Sunwing says it made the decision for “evolving commercial reasons” unrelated to safety, including airspace restrictions being imposed in other countries.Earlier this week, Garneau said Canada would not ground the 737 Max 8 airliners. He reversed that position on Wednesday. Garneau told reporters today that the decision to bar the planes from Canadian airspace came about after “new data” was received by Canadian officials Wednesday morning.“There can’t be any Max 8 or Max 9 flying into, out of or across Canada, so that obviously affects the Canadian Max 8s that are owned by Air Canada, West Jet and Sunwing that own aircraft but also have implications on airlines outside the country,” Garneau said.Garneau said that new data from satellite monitoring suggested similarities between the Ethiopian Airlines crash and the Lion Air crash into the Java Sea that occurred six months. Garneau said the similarities “exceed a certain threshold in our minds” and that the decision to ground the fleets comes as a direct result of that.Lebanon and Kosovo barred the aircraft from their airspace Wednesday, and Norwegian Air Shuttles said it would seek compensation from Boeing after grounding its fleet. Egypt banned the operation of the aircraft. More about Canada, 737 Max 8, ethiopia crash, Boeing, grounds plabe Canada 737 Max 8 ethiopia crash Boeing grounds plabe