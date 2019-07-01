The celebration of the country's founding wasn't always called "Canada Day," nor was the day celebrated at all. It was called "Dominion Day." The Dominion of Canada was formed by the British Parliament through the British North America Act, which is now known as the Constitution Act.
After the dominion of Canada was formed by the British Parliament, a year later
, on July 1, 1868, then-Governor General Lord Monck signed a proclamation declaring July 1 as "Dominion Day." But even then, it would take about 12 years for the holiday to catch on.
Matthew Hayday, a University of Guelph history professor who has studied the celebrations through the years, said squabbles over Canada's birthday became mired in some of the hottest political issues in the country's history and mirrored efforts to carve out a distinct national identity.
Confederation Day - Cambie Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. - 1917
City of Vancouver Archives CVA 99-541
This was because Nova Scotia's politicians felt like they had been forced into the confederation against their will. They thought the day should be called "Lamentation Day." A fractious group in British Columbia were also upset about the confederation, citing an uncompleted cross-country railroad.
It is important to note that until the passage of the Constitution Act of 1982, Canada was still a British Colony,
although the country had managed to gain more political control and governance over its own affairs as the years went by. Britain still had control over certain areas, such as foreign affairs, national defense, and constitutional changes.
By the 1980s, many Canadians were referring to Dominion Day as Canada Day, and this caused a bit of controversy. Proponents of Canada Day said the old term, Dominion Day, was a holdover from the colonial era. It was this argument that led to the passage of the patriation of the Canadian constitution in 1982.
Canada's identity shine's bright
Besides the country's interesting history, and believe me, it is an intriguing story, Canada does have its own special identity. For example, it is a country with two official languages. French and English are given equal status in the government of Canada under the Official Languages Act (French: Loi sur Les Langues officielles)
that came into force on September 9, 1969.
Both languages are equal in Canada's government and in all the services it controls, such as the courts, and is one of the cornerstones of the government of Pierre Trudeau.
Canada's flag is also distinct and identifies Canada and its citizens. Until the Maple Leaf flag made its first official appearance on February 15, 1965, Canada flew the Union Flag. Out of three choices, the maple leaf design by George Stanley, and based on the flag of the Royal Military College of Canada, was selected.
The red maple leaf has been used as a Canadian emblem since the 18th century. Besides the leaf standing for the many maple trees in Canada, it has a deeper significance, first being used in 1868 when it appeared on the coat of arms of both Ontario and Quebec. The use of the maple leaf by the Royal Canadian Regiment as a regimental symbol extends back to 1860.
Even the choice of what the official flag of Canada should look like sparked a national debate known as the Great Flag Debate of 1964. This time, the arguments were more political in flavor than the decision-making process over Canada's birthday celebration.
This journalist sees Canadians as being very distinct in their political platforms and very vocal in their arguments for or against an issue. And so it was with the flag. On February 15, 1965,
the new Maple Leaf flag was officially raised at a ceremony held on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
Maurice Bourget, Speaker of the Senate, said: "The flag is the symbol of the nation's unity, for it, beyond any doubt, represents all the citizens of Canada without distinction of race, language, belief, or opinion."
Today, regardless of their political leanings, Canadians all across the country will be celebrating Canada Day. There will be parades, picnics and all manner of festivities, culminating in fireworks - all in recognition of a country with a very unique identity.
Happy Canada Day to all my readers and friends in Canada!