Canada will cut its embassy staff in Cuba by up to half after a mystery illness affected another person there, authorities in Ottawa have said. Josefina Vidal, Cuba's ambassador to Canada, says that reducing embassy staff will not help in finding the source of the problem. Canada and Cuba have been cooperating in trying to find the source of the illnesses, while the Americans have criticized Cuba, fueling speculation that some sort of sinister radio or ultrasonic waves had been targeting the diplomatic corps of the two countries. Vidal said that "Canada's decision made public today is incomprehensible." She added, the decision will "not help find answers to the health symptoms reported by Canadian diplomats, and which will have an impact on the relations." According to the BBC, Canada has already discounted the theory that radio waves or a "sonic attack" are the cause. A statement released by Global Affairs Canada said: "employees, spouses and dependents" at the embassy were among the affected, and all were receiving ongoing medical treatment. The statement adds that the embassy will remain open, although some services could be affected in the future. Staff numbers will now drop from about 16 to up to eight, the Associated Press reports. In a briefing for journalists, a Canadian government official said this latest case involves a diplomat who arrived in Cuba last summer and reported symptoms on December 29, 2018. The official added that recently confirmed cases indicate these incidents are still happening. "Overall, we have a multifaceted relationship with Cuba, which is very positive and continues," said another official, according to CBC News. But Vidal struck back, saying that is not how Cuba sees the response. "This behavior favors those who in the United States use this issue to attack and denigrate Cuba," said Vidal. Cuba sees the whole issue as the Trump administration's way of rolling back new measures instituted by President Obama to open up relationships with Cuba after decades of animosity and tensions. Medical authorities have confirmed this is the 14th unexplained illness in an embassy staff member since 2017. The U.S. Embassy in Cuba has recorded 26 unexplained illnesses in staff members since 2016.