Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCanada blocks certain drug exports in response to US plan

Listen | Print
By AFP     4 hours ago in World

Canada announced Saturday a ban on exporting certain medicines that are or may soon be in short supply, a measure in response to a US plan to import drugs from its northern neighbor.

The plan promoted by outgoing US President Donald Trump aimed at allowing pharmacists and wholesalers to import certain prescription drugs in bulk from Canada takes effect on Monday.

The US plan is intended to lower prices for Americans, but comes at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic has increased demand for some medicines.

Canada's ban took effect on Friday, its health ministry said, and is intended "to protect Canada's drug supply from bulk importations that could worsen drug shortages in Canada."

"Certain drugs intended for the Canadian market are prohibited from being distributed for consumption outside of Canada if that sale would cause or worsen a drug shortage," the ministry said.

With Canada a relatively small market sourcing some 68 percent of its drugs from abroad, it was important to avoid supply disruptions, it said.

Medicines tend to be cheaper in Canada than in the United States, though Canadian prices remain higher than in a number of other developed countries.

President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on January 20, has spoken of allowing patients to import prescription drugs from other countries as part of his plans to lower prices.

The price of prescription drugs is a key political issue in the United States.

More about Canada, US, Prescription, Drugs, Pharmaceutical
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Marc Anthony Samuel talks 'Enter Exit,' GH Fantasy virtual event Special
Iran assassination could undercut Biden's diplomatic options
JLJ Media to premiere new holiday audio drama 'Mistletoe Road'
OPEC and the pandemic has broken the U.S. shale market
Canada's COVID-19 'Atlantic Bubble' is now on life-support
Review: Blue Aeris featuring Peter Reckell charm on 'Under The Mistletoe' Special
Trump loses another election court challenge
Karabakh rivals adjust to life along new borders
Iran accuses Israel of assassinating scientist and seeking 'chaos'
US navy denies carrier group moved into Gulf after any 'threats'