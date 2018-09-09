German officials pleaded for calm Sunday after two Afghans were detained on suspicion of killing a German man in a fight, fuelling fears of fresh anti-foreigner unrest after racist violence shook the city of Chemnitz.

The two suspects were taken into custody after a 22-year-old man died in a dispute on a playground late Saturday in Koethen, like Chemnitz located in the former communist east.

Local police and prosecutors stressed that "the concrete circumstances of the event are not yet known" and that all lines of inquiry remained open.

But the incident was expected to stoke anti-migrant tensions, coming just two weeks after the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German in Chemnitz, allegedly by two asylum seekers, sparked violent protests.

In scenes that stunned Germany, thousands took to the streets in a series of demos that saw participants assault foreign-looking people, reporters and police while some flashed the illegal Nazi salute.

As news of the latest incident broke, right-wing groups called on social media for a "mourning march" in Koethen from 7:00 pm (1700 GMT). Far-left groups vowed to hold a counter-demo.

Fearful of a repeat of the Chemnitz unrest, politicians in the state of Saxony-Anhalt urged residents to keep a cool head.

- 'Keep calm' -

State interior minister Holger Stahlknecht said on Twitter that he deeply regretted "the tragic death" and understood citizens' concerns.

But he urged residents to "keep calm" and allow justice to take its course.

The state's integration officer Susi Moebbeck tweeted: "Violence should be condemned anywhere, any place. Time for mourning. Time for prudence. Look after each other."

Mayor Bernd Hauschild, in a Facebook message, urged locals to shun the right-wing demo because he had "information that people prepared to use violence were planning to travel to Koethen in large numbers".

Bild newspaper said around 100 federal police officers were travelling to Koethen to help keep the peace, after police were criticised for underestimating the scale of the Chemnitz demos.

According to local media the latest incident began on a playground in Koethen, where three Afghan men were arguing with a pregnant woman over who the father was of her unborn child.

Two German men then approached the group, escalating the row.

What exactly happened next is unclear, but according to Die Welt daily the 22-year-old died of a cerebral haemorrhage. The third Afghan was not believed to have been involved in the brawl.

Local residents and politicians on Sunday placed flowers and candles at the scene.

Die Welt also reported that the victim's brother was a known far-right extremist with a criminal record.

The neo-Nazi group Die Rechte described the brother as "a nationalist" in a message urging supporters to join the Koethen demo.

- 'Deeply rooted extremism' -

The unrest in Chemnitz in the neighbouring state of Saxony has reignited debate in Germany about Chancellor Angela Merkel's 2015 decision to open the country's borders at the height of Europe's migrant crisis.

More than a million asylum seekers have since entered the country, deeply polarising Germans and fuelling the rise of the far-right AfD party.

Merkel has strongly condemned the angry mobs in Chemnitz, saying there was no place for "hate in the streets".

But interior minister Horst Seehofer of her CSU sister party, and one of Merkel's fiercest critics, blasted immigration as "the mother of all political problems".

Pouring fuel on the fire, Germany's domestic intelligence chief Hans-Georg Maassen on Friday raised doubts about a video showing what appeared to be immigrants being accosted and chased by demonstrators in Chemnitz.

Maassen offered no evidence to support his claim, which sparked calls for his resignation. State prosecutors have confirmed they believe the video is genuine.

It emerged at the weekend that a Jewish restaurant was also attacked on the sidelines of the Chemnitz protests on August 27.

The owner told AFP that around a dozen neo-Nazis shouted: "Jewish pig, get out of Germany!" and hurled rocks, bottles and a metal pipe at the Schalom restaurant.

The president of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, accused some authorities of trying to minimise recent events.

"The racist riots and the attack on the kosher restaurant in Chemnitz show how strongly right-wing extremism is rooted in the region," Schuster said.