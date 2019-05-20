Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageCalifornia's housing crisis forcing a reverse migration

Listen | Print
By Karen Graham     52 mins ago in World
Idaho may be the new frontier for Californians. In a recent Bloomberg story, reporters Prashant Gopal and Noah Buhayer describe an "echo boom" in which Californians are invading landlocked cities out west, like Boise, Phoenix, and Reno, Nevada.
The move is not altogether a migration due to the climate crisis, but one caused by record housing costs, volatile politics and the constant threat of natural disasters like the wildfires that have been consuming the state.
It wasn't too long ago that Californians flocked to Portland and Seattle, Washington, partly due to the tech boom and mostly due to the more affordable housing available. The influx has caused housing prices to shoot up and increased traffic congestion. In 2017, home prices saw an increase of 13.61 percent and were projected to increase an additional 6.4 percent in 2018, according to Forbes.
The new mecca for Californians fleeing high housing prices is further inland, like Boise, Idaho. Forbes named the roughly 700,000-person Boise metro area the No. 1 fasting-growing city in America, followed by Seattle. Housing prices in Boise jumped 11.4 percent in 2017 and were projected to grow an additional 4.38 percent in 2018.
Untitled
Wikipedia
"Eventually the laws of supply and demand are going to drive people to other parts of the country," Glenn Kelman, chief executive officer of real-estate firm Redfin, told Bloomberg. "Boise isn't five times worse than California as a place to live. But places in California are five times more expensive."
Moving to Boise from California
The median home price in California hit a record $600,000 in June, more than twice the national average. As Kelman says, it's easy for Californians relocating to someplace like Boise to think they're "spending Monopoly Money" when they are buying a home in Idaho. But actually, what Californians are doing is driving up home prices and locals are not happy about this.
A new study on tech hub San Francisco published Wednesday in Science Advances has found ridesharing ...
A new study on tech hub San Francisco published Wednesday in Science Advances has found ridesharing companies were the biggest contributors to congestion growth as commuters ditched bus rides or walking
JUSTIN SULLIVAN, GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File
By September 2018, the average price of a home in Boise had hit $300,000, an 18 percent jump in price from 2017. Gopal and Buhayer reported one new gated community sells homes with huge windows and "wine walls" to mostly Californians.
Rent in Boise is a whole lot cheaper compared to Seattle or San Francisco. Zillow reports that in The Boise metro area, rent averages $1,400, compared to $2,300 in the Seattle metro area, and $3,324 in the San Francisco metro area.
More about California, high taxes,, threat of natural disasters, record housing prices, moving outofstate
 
Latest News
Top News
Review: Madonna delivers horrible live performance at Eurovision 2019 Special
Mass movement: scientists adopt new kilogram definition
Review: Adam Lambert amazing on 'American Idol' finale, debuts new single Special
Fedde Le Grand talks 'Like We Do,' technology and Bruno Mars Special
Review: Gordon Lightfoot melts hearts at Tarrytown Music Hall in New York Special
Thirty-two dead in Tajikistan prison riot
Ukraine's new president Zelensky calls snap elections
Pope prays as Frenchman's life support switched off
Tehran says Trump's 'genocidal taunts won't end Iran'
Essential Science: Nature will now define the kilogram