Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBusinessman accused of working for China wins defamation payout in Australia

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Two Australian media companies were ordered Tuesday to pay a prominent businessman hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages over a report alleging he was covertly working for China's Communist Party.

A federal judge ruled that Nine Entertainment and public broadcaster ABC had broken Australia's strict defamation laws in their 2017 investigative report about Guangdong-born businessman Chau Chak Wing.

The two publications were ordered to pay around US$450,000 and to withdraw reports that Chau worked for Beijing's United Front Work Department -- an organisation that promotes party interests overseas.

They also suggested that Chau bribed local politicians "to advance the interests of the Republic of China" and was one of those involved in a scheme to bribe then-president of the General Assembly of the United Nations John Ashe.

Ashe was accused by US prosecutors of taking more than US$1 million in bribes from Chinese businessmen but died before the case concluded.

Chau denied the allegations and sought damages for defamation.

The judge made no ruling on whether the allegations were true or not, but agreed the report contained "defamatory matter".

At the time of its release, the report spurred public interest in China's influence operations in Australia, where the government has since passed legislation to combat foreign interference.

In a joint statement, ABC and Nine said they were "deeply disappointed" by the ruling, which they said would "have a further chilling effect on media freedom in this country".

Chau, an Australian citizen, owns China-based Kingold Group, a property development firm.

He has also attached his name to a number of high-profile philanthropic projects in Australia, including the recently opened "Chau Chak Wing Museum" at Sydney University and the Frank Gehry-designed "Dr Chau Chak Wing Building" at the University of Technology Sydney, from which he received an honorary doctorate.

More about Australia, China, Security, Court
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Eyes on social media: How to detect the next GameStop Special
Dozens of lawmakers leaving GOP as party turns into 'Trump Cult'
In Peru, people line up day and night for life-saving oxygen
Chatting with Erik Maltais: CEO and co-founder of Immertec Special
How Iran lured a dissident from France to execution
Human activity threatens species survival: study
SpaceX aims to launch 'all-civilian' trip into orbit
Review: Nikolas proposes to Ava again on 'General Hospital' on ABC Special
Moscow court to decide on lengthy sentence for Navalny
Myanmar coup tests Biden democracy push but with few options