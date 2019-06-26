Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBum move: Kardashian 'kimono' shapewear sparks Japan debate

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

American television star Kim Kardashian has sparked debate in Japan by naming her new line of shapewear "Kimono," prompting some to accuse her of disrespecting the traditional outfit.

The pop culture icon unveiled the new "Kimono" line on Twitter, revealing she had been working for a year on the underwear to offer "solutions for women that actually work."

But the announcement garnered mixed reaction both at home and in Japan, with some offering their criticism on Twitter using the hashtag #KimOhNo.

"She's been to Japan many times. I'm shocked. She has no respect," tweeted one user in Japanese.

"I like Kim Kardashian, but please pick a name other than kimono if it's underwear," wrote another.

"The Japanese government should file a protest against Kardashian," wrote a third.

Kimono literally means "something to wear," while Kardashian's use of it appeared to be a play on her first name. The new line's website offered no explanation, and Kardashian has yet to respond to her online detractors.

And not everyone was opposed to the name, with some users arguing it could offer a chance to promote a traditional outfit that is declining in popularity even in Japan.

Once a standard of the Japanese wardrobe, the kimono is now often reserved for special occasions, such as weddings and coming-of-age ceremonies, and is mostly worn by women.

And while the elaborate outfits might appear to have little in common with the snug garb being offered by Kardashian, kimonos are not only often hugely expensive but known for being hard to wear.

Women frequently hire experts to dress them in kimono because the outfit requires seemingly endless nipping, tucking and strapping.

More about Japan, US, Culture, Clothing, Kimono
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Taiwan bike makers peddling home as trade war rumbles along
Bitcoin well over $11,000 and closing in on $11,500
The long read: Nigeria's War of the Land
Migrant issue looms large on 'weary' Samos for Greek elections
Iran air defence missiles must be taken seriously: experts
In the heart of the metropolis, a king of Nigeria's herder Fulani
Marcelo Chierighini to compete for New York Breakers in the ISL
US border chief quits amid outcry over child detainees
Texas governor sends 1,000 National Guards to the Mexican border
Chatting with Ryan Held: Olympic gold medalist swimmer Special