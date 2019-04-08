Email
article imageBucharest doping lab reinstated after probe: WADA

By AFP     1 hour ago in Sports

The World Anti-Doping Agency on Monday reinstated Romania's main drug-testing facility following a 14-month suspension, a statement said.

The Romanian Doping Control Laboratory in Bucharest was suspended in February 2018 amid allegations that the facility had covered up positive drug samples.

However WADA said in a statement an investigation by the agency's Laboratory Expert Group had given the facility the green light to resume drug-testing.

It means the lab is now free to continue anti-doping activities including the analysis of blood and urine samples.

"WADA is pleased to confirm that the Bucharest Laboratory's accreditation has been reinstated," said WADA Director General Olivier Niggli.

"We are confident that the laboratory has corrected its deficiencies."

Two senior directors at the laboratory were reportedly sacked last year following the revelations a cover-up, according to reports.

