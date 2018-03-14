Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBritish scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Renowned British physicist Stephen Hawking, whose mental genius and physical disability made him a household name and inspiration across the globe, has died at age 76, a family spokesman said Wednesday

"We are deeply saddened that our beloved father passed away today," professor Hawking's children, Lucy, Robert, and Tim said in a statement carried by Britain's Press Association news agency.

"He was a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years."

Hawking defied predictions he would only live for a few years after developing a form of motor neurone disease that left him confined to a wheelchair.

"His courage and persistence with his brilliance and humour inspired people across the world," the family said.

"He once said, 'It would not be much of a universe if it wasn't home to the people you love.' We will miss him forever."

More about Britain, Death, Hawking, Science
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Visiting Belgian royals won't meet with Trudeau due to 'agenda issues'
Big Brother's Morgan Willett talks new music video, future goals Special
Greek innovation drive catches Tesla's attention
Stephen Hawking: a brief history of genius
Op-Ed: Trump scuttles Broadcom's attempt to takeover Qualcomm
NASA study confirms initial findings - Space can alter genes
British scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76
Meet Scott Houston: 2018 U.S. national indoor champion Special
Russians see sabotage theory as credible in spy case
British scientist Stephen Hawking dead at age 76