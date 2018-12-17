Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBritain, Switzerland reach post-Brexit aviation deal

Listen | Print
By AFP     2 hours ago in Travel

Switzerland and Britain signed an agreement Monday guaranteeing that flights between the two countries can continue uninterrupted even if London opts to leave the European Union without a deal with Brussels.

"We have managed to ensure a flawless transition, which is in the interest of both of our countries," Swiss Transportation Minister Doris Leuthard said in a statement after signing the deal in Zurich with her British counterpart Chris Grayling.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but its relations with Britain are based on a long line of bilateral agreements between Bern and the bloc.

If London and Brussels manage to reach a deal for an orderly Brexit, the bilateral agreements between Switzerland and the EU will continue to apply to Britain through the end of 2020, the statement said.

But in the case of a "no-deal" Brexit, those agreements will no longer apply to Swiss-British relations.

Monday's deal would then kick in on March 30, allowing for a smooth transition and avoiding chaos for travellers between the two countries, it added.

There are some 150 flights each day between Switzerland and Britain, mainly through the airports in Zurich, Geneva and Basel, and 25 British airports.

Some 6.7 million passengers flew these routes in 2017.

In September, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) raised the alarm over the impact on air travel if the Brexit negotiations failed.

IATA chief Alexandre de Juniac warned of the "extreme seriousness of what is at stake" and stressed "the huge amount of work that would be required to maintain vital air links".

A technical paper published by the British government indicated that without an overarching Brexit deal, airlines will have to seek two different approvals from each of the rest of the 27 EU members to ensure they have the regulatory framework to fly.

Airlines themselves have warned that their cross-Channel flights may be grounded for lack of insurance if they cannot be sure their pilots' licenses and safety standards are recognised after Britain leaves the EU on March 29.

More about Switzerland, Britain, Eu, Brexit, Aviation
More news from
Latest News
Top News
A month after Bitcoin Cash hard fork 2 coins still both trading
Essential Science: Why does wine smell bad?
The big graphene innovations you need to know about
Review: ‘The House that Jack Built’ is purposely divisive & provocative Special
Paris government to rush through concessions for 'yellow vests'
Malaysia charges Goldman Sachs as pressure mounts over 1MDB scandal
Hungarian public broadcaster becomes focus of wave of protests
North Korea warns on US sanctions
Review: The Theatre at Westbury heats up to 98 Degrees for holiday show Special
Miss Philippines wins 2018 Miss Universe crown