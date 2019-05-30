Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBritain, Canada worry over Hong Kong extradition 'risk'

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Britain and Canada raised concerns Thursday that expatriates living and working in Hong Kong could face extradition to mainland China under a controversial proposed extradition law, risking a chill on commerce.

Hong Kong's pro-Beijing authorities are pushing a bill through the legislature that would allow extraditions to any jurisdiction with which it doesn't already have a treaty -- including mainland China.

Historically, the semi-autonomous city has balked at mainland extraditions because of the opacity of China's criminal justice system and its liberal use of the death penalty.

"We are concerned about the potential effect of these proposals on the large number of Canadian and UK citizens in Hong Kong, on business confidence and on Hong Kong's international reputation," Britain and Canada said in a joint statement.

"Furthermore, we believe that there is a risk that the proposals could impact negatively on the rights and freedoms set down in the Sino-British Joint Declaration.

"It is vital that extradition arrangements in Hong Kong are in line with 'one country, two systems' and fully respect Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy."

More about Hongkong, Extradition, Law, Politics, China
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Israel's 'King Bibi' suffers a dent in his crown
Israel heads to new election after Netanyahu stumbles
Repatriation from Belgium of body of DRC's Tshisekedi delayed: official
Billy Flynn celebrates birthday, to return to 'Days of Our Lives'
Greece's top family dynasty in bid for PM, Athens mayor
Paris opens data center to host the city's digital services
Brazil economy shrinks 0.2 percent in first quarter
Review: Mike DelGuidice charms on 'Mona Lisa' video, features Kevin James Special
Assange 'not well', US extradition hearing moved to June
World's tiniest surviving baby born in California