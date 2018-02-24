Email
Brilliant Ledecka seals historic snowboard, ski double

By AFP     5 hours ago in World

Ester Ledecka sealed the first snowboard and skiing double victory in Olympic history on Saturday as she pulled off a stunning win in the women's snowboard parallel giant slalom.

Ledecka, 22, beat Germany's Selina Joerg in a tense snowboard final. The Czech world champion and hot favourite had earlier shocked the world of alpine skiing by capturing gold in last week's super-G skiing.

The men's gold medal went to Nevin Galmarini of Switzerland, who beat South Korea's surprise finalist Lee Sang-ho.

One week ago, Ledecka stunned a strong field including defending champion Anna Veith and American star Lindsey Vonn to win the super-G, becoming one of the stories of the Games.

Ledecka started skiing aged two and snowboarding at five and has competed at world championships in both events, although she had never medalled on skiis before the Pyeongchang games.

