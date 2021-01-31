Op-Ed: Brexit’s endless messes — Would burning down Eton help?

The messes, an overview This is the real impact of Brexit, and it’s just starting now. ALL of it was predicted years ago. The government itself even predicted some of it – And decided to put troops on standby to quell riots, with not much mention of how to manage the problems. The A raft of Britain’s biggest economic earner, the financial sector, has seen literal Importers and exporters have been hit pretty hard, with Ah, but there’s more… The equally disastrous failure to manage COVID hasn’t helped. Even without Brexit, trade would have been disrupted. The UK has the dubious distinction of beating every other European country for the highest number of deaths. Slavishly following the Trump line, the UK failed dismally to manage the outbreak. The government also managed to award millions of pounds’ worth of contracts for personal protection equipment that didn’t work, etc. There are no excuses There’s nothing Churchillian about this collection of privilege-dwellers. They won’t “fight on the beaches”; they wouldn’t even fight against something that will, and already has, cost them millions. This is where the education equation kicks in. What level of basic literacy and comprehension is required to see the obvious? The most deranged first-day economic student would have recognised that Brexit could be nothing but a disaster. Political science, that fabulous cow of a discipline which is a mix of tenth-rate marketing and pandering pablum, has proven itself a total farce. (In fairness - I don’t think Eton teaches political science – It’s unlikely they’d miss the contradiction in terms in such a ridiculous expression.) The sheer spinelessness of Britain’s ever-piddling, ever-mundane “elite” is truly historic this time. They have succeeded in achieving a level of utter imbecility and incompetence never before seen in 2000 years. Senior house brick Gove is on record of saying “We don’t want experts”, for example… So the people who know nothing about anything are presumably the natural alternative? This is typical of the brattish nature of neoliberal “ideology”, if you can call greed and self-worship an ideology. Every single prediction of Brexit horrors is coming true. The neoliberal madness of Brexit in the UK is actually worse than a US move to stop trading with the rest of the world would have been. • 80% of UK exports are to the EU, so you end the trade with them? • The UK is swimming distance from the EU. That’s not about to change anytime soon. • Previously, UK businesses were doing good trade. Now they can’t. • The EU is the biggest trading bloc on Earth, so you leave and insist on 50,000 more bureaucrats and paying tariffs? After whining about EU bureaucracy for decades? Would burning down Eton help? Sadly, no, but there is one option. Despite Eton’s unforgivable failure to exterminate their so-much-stupider students on sight, ultimate blame rests with the genetic lunatics running this shambles. There’s no good reason to allow these privileged peasants out into the community, though, let alone public office. Despite the hideous burden of admitting to “educating” this human Styrofoam, Eton is quite a nice place. It could become a sort of sheltered workshop for these less-evolved specimens. Current staff could spend the rest of their lives catering to their charges’ whims, in a nice, Kent-like enclosure, never to leave those hallowed grounds again. It would be an expression of gratitude from a much-relieved nation… That is if the UK still exists after a Scottish independence vote. Otherwise, it will become a monument to English culture and the desperate attempts made to destroy it by the Tories. This opinion article was written by an independent writer. The opinions and views expressed herein are those of the author and are not necessarily intended to reflect those of DigitalJournal.com