Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrexit deal 'good news for French economy', says minister

Listen | Print
By AFP     44 mins ago in World

A proposed Brexit withdrawal agreement is "good news for the French economy", but Paris must keep an eye on its implementation, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Thursday.

The fact that an agreement has been found "is good news for the French economy, good news for all French firms. It's in everyone's interest that Brexit should go ahead smoothly", he told France 2 television.

"It should allow both us Europeans and Britain to find a way out which is in everybody's interest," he added.

But echoing comments made Wednesday by government spokesman Benjamin Griveaux, Le Maire also warned that France should be "cautious" ahead of full agreement on the Brexit deal and "guard French and European interests".

"If Britain remains in the customs' union, we must be sure that Britain respects all European rules", including "fiscal rules and environmental norms", he said.

The deal "must not weaken our common market", he added.

The near 600-page draft, negotiated with Brussels, covers citizens' rights, concerns over Northern Ireland, and plans for a post-Brexit transition period during which both sides hope to agree a new trade deal.

On Wednesday, Griveaux described news of the deal as "encouraging", adding that France should nevertheless remain "very careful" about its detailed implementation.

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces an uphill struggle in trying to sell her Brexit deal to parliament.

Two ministers, including Brexit minister Dominic Raab, have resigned in protest against the agreement.

More about Britain, Eu, Brexit, France, Economy
More news from
Latest News
Top News
US could lose in war with China or Russia, panel warns
'Super-Earth' discovered orbiting Sun's nearest star
Marijuana stocks plunge after Canopy Growth, Tilray report losses
Bitcoin suffers big drop of more than $800 dollars over today
Review: Actress and singer Jill Hennessy soars on 'I Do' album Special
Op-Ed: Chinese fusion reactor hits 100 million degrees
Chatting with Allison Schmitt: Eight-time Olympic medalist Special
Alberta's carbon tax and higher solar rebates under attack
Brief absence from social media leads to withdrawal symptoms
A year on, families grieve for Argentina's missing submariners