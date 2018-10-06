Email
article imageBrett Kavanaugh confirmed as Associate Justice to Supreme Court

By Markos Papadatos     28 mins ago in World
On October 6, it was announced that Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed as an Associate Justice to the United States Supreme Court by the U.S. Senate.
According to CNN, the final vote was 50 to 48. The confirmation of Brett Kavanaugh is a victory for U.S. President Donald Trump for appointing two conservative associate justices to the Supreme Court, along with associate justice Neil Gorsuch. This confirmation took place after a "divisive fight."
Kavanaugh is set to place retired Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, who was known for being the "swing vote" pertaining to many controversial issues such as abortion, affirmative action, and LGBTQ rights.
In a tweet, President Trump congratulated Kavanaugh. "I applaud and congratulate the U.S. Senate for confirming our great nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, to the United States Supreme Court," Trump posted, prior to noting that he will sign his Commission of Appointment, and he will subsequently be sworn in.
Kavanaugh is an alumnus of Yale University, where he earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, and he went to Yale Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor (JD). Former President George W. Bush appointed him as a judge to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit. Kavanaugh also served as a law clerk for Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.
He joins such Associate Justices as Clarence Thomas, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Stephen Breyer, Samuel Alito, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch, as well as Chief Justice John Roberts.
