Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazilian to surrender $190 mn in laundered money

Listen | Print
By AFP     32 mins ago in World

A Brazilian foreign exchange dealer accused of masterminding a massive money-laundering scheme has agreed to surrender nearly $190 million in a plea bargain "unprecedented in scale," prosecutors said Thursday.

Dario Messer, known as the "Master Dollar-Dealer," agreed to cooperate with the authorities in their ongoing investigation, whose targets also include former Paraguayan president Horacio Cartes.

Messer was arrested last year in an offshoot of "Operation Car Wash," a massive anti-corruption investigation that brought down a laundry list of powerful politicians and business executives in Brazil and whose fallout later spread across Latin America.

Under the deal, he will serve a prison term of 18 years and nine months, prosecutors said.

However, Brazilian media reports said the agreement included a provision making him eligible for conditional release after three years.

The deal also compels Messer to pay the Brazilian state "more than 99 percent of his net worth," prosecutors said in a statement.

The assets to be surrendered include "luxury properties, monetary assets in Brazil and abroad, as well as works of art and assets in Paraguay in the agricultural and real-estate sectors," they said.

Messer is accused of leading an illegal foreign exchange, money-laundering and tax-evasion network that moved more than $1.6 billion from 2011 until his arrest.

The network allegedly used the accounts of 3,000 companies based in tax havens to move money online between exchange houses in 25 countries.

More about Brazil, Paraguay, Crime
More news from
Latest News
Top News
'Fantasy film': New Trump book to reveal letters with Kim Jong Un
Jerrod Niemann talks 'Tequila Kisses,' 'Ghost Rider,' quarantine Special
Jay Allen talks 'Cool,' 'Blank Stares,' music, digital age, fans Special
Review: Kylie Morgan stuns on vivacious country single 'Break Things' Special
US to ease water rules after Trump's shower moan
Pompeo calls for joint US-EU effort on Belarus crisis
Taliban inmates danger 'to the world': Afghan president
Wednesday was our deadliest COVID-19 day in months
US says Iran forces board ship in international waters
Coronavirus anti-viral inhaler medication being developed