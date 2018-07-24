A Brazilian university student was fatally shot in Nicaragua on Tuesday in violence attributed to deadly unrest and repression gripping the country for more than three months.

Rayneia Lima, a 32-year-old student in her final year of medicine, was shot around midnight (0600 GMT) while driving to where she was staying in Managua, the rector of the American University in the capital, Ernesto Medina, said.

Her boyfriend took her to the hospital where she was declared dead from her wounds.

Some witnesses said she appeared to have been targeted by paramilitaries that have been acting with police to crack down on anti-government protests.

Nicaraguan university students have been at the forefront of the protests, whose chief demand is the resignation of 72-year-old President Daniel Ortega.

Nearly 300 people have been killed in crackdowns by police and pro-government paramilitaries on the demonstrations.

Lima had been living in Nicaragua for six years. She was originally from Brazil's northeastern Pernambuco state and had been interning in a police hospital, said Medina, who was one of her professors.

A non-governmental rights organization, the Nicaraguan Center for Human Rights, said it was demanding an investigation.

Brazil's government issued a statement expressing its "profound outrage" at the killing. It demanded Ortega's government provide more details of the circumstances and that the killers be identified and punished.

Brazil also reiterated its condemnation of the repression in Nicaragua and the "disproportionate and lethal use of force, as well as the use of paramilitary groups in operations with security teams."