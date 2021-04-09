Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazilian Senate to probe Bolsonaro's handling of pandemic

Listen | Print
By AFP     41 mins ago in World

The Brazilian Senate will open an inquiry into the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, as President Jair Bolsonaro continues to resist lockdown measures even with Covid-19 deaths at new records.

A judge from the country's supreme court on Thursday ordered the Senate to create a commission for the inquiry, after requests from 32 of Brazil's 81 senators.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco, finally conceded to their demands at a press conference minutes after the judge's ruling, after having opposed the move previously.

Far-right leader Bolsonaro has defied expert advice on containing the pandemic even as cases and deaths in Brazil soar, criticizing face masks and vaccines while doubling down on his opposition to lockdown measures as recently as Wednesday.

On Thursday Brazil recorded over 4,200 coronavirus deaths in 24 hours, bringing its total toll to more than 345,000 -- the second highest in the world after the United States.

The inquiry should focus on "the actions and omissions of the federal government... particularly with regard to the worsening of the health crisis in the state of Amazonas, after the lack of oxygen for hospitalized patients," the judge's ruling stated.

In January dozens of people died in Manaus, the state's capital, when hospitals ran out of oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients.

In another blow to Bolsonaro, the supreme court also ruled Thursday that regional authorities can prohibit in-person religious services, something he had strongly opposed.

More about Brazil, Health, Virus, bolsonaro
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Iraqi youth see little hope 18 years after Saddam's fall
Israel refuses to work with ICC on war crimes probe, says 'no authority'
Jordan marks muted centenary after palace crisis
US government is purchasing smart data to spy on its citizens
Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland
Review: Mark Collie melts hearts with 'The Son of A Gun,' honors soldiers Special
Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News
Scar tissue: Vietnamese women find healing with tattoos
Op-Ed: COVID — New spike and ‘endemic’ status is a serious threat
The fiery chief of Russia's troubled space programme