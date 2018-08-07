Brazilian Elle and Cosmopolitan will disappear from newsstands and some 500 people will lose their jobs in what Brazilian magazine group Abril called a "reorganization," according to reports Tuesday.

According to local media reports, about 170 journalists will be among those getting axed.

Abril, one of South America's biggest magazine publishers, did not confirm the job numbers, but said it would "concentrate its human resources" on its main brands, including the widely read current affairs weekly Veja.

Cosmo and Elle confirmed on their social media accounts that they would shut down, including their online versions.

Abril said that cuts would "guarantee the operational health in a climate of deep technological transformations, whose impact is being felt across the whole medium."