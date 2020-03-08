Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil: Women in several cities march against Bolsonaro

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Women turned out in force on Sunday in Sao Paulo and other Brazilian cities, using the platform of International Women's Day to protest the policies of far-right president Jair Bolsonaro.

The women marched under banners proclaiming "He cannot continue," an allusion to the president's trademark machismo and frequent mockery of women -- he once told a female lawmaker he would not rape her because she was "not worth it".

"The government's policies have consisted of taking away the rights of women workers," 35-year-old Marcela Azevedo, with the group Women in Combat, told AFP. Her group was one of several protesting in Sao Paulo.

On Paulista Avenue, one of the sprawling city's major roadways, the demonstrators -- many dressed in red or purple -- braved a driving rain.

The demonstrations were at least partly in response to a new political offensive by Bolsonaro, who on Saturday called on his backers to take to the streets on March 15 in a show of support.

The president's critics have called the planned mobilization anti-democratic.

Two weeks ago, Bolsonaro provoked an outcry when he shared on the WhatsApp messaging system a video calling for the March 15 rally. The video was highly critical of both parliament and the judiciary branch.

After several lawmakers and judges protested, Bolsonaro said he was merely passing the video along to friends.

But on Saturday, he embraced the call for a "spontaneous" rally.

"Bolsonaro has revealed his anti-democratic side by calling for demonstrations against the other branches of government," Marcela Azevedo said.

"That is also why we are here: democratic values are dear to women."

Nearby, several women unfurled a banner bearing the words "For the life of women, we are fighting for democracy."

Other anti-Bolsonaro marches are planned in coming weeks, with a big one set for March 18.

The size of the dueling rallies will be viewed as a barometer of the president's popularity, which has slipped in his second year in office amid a slowing economy.

More about Brazil, Politics, Sexism, Demonstration
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Micky Dolenz of The Monkees headed to So Cal Music Hall of Fame Special
The Android vulnerability affecting 1 billion devices Special
International Women's Day highlights gender inequality
Review: 'Lou Grant' star Ed Asner fantastic in 'Blue Bloods' on CBS Special
Trump defiant as White House is rebuked for coronavirus response
Empty streets and paranoia as northern Italy goes into lockdown
U.S. health officials shift tone on COVID-19 as virus spreads
Canada declares COVID-19 outbreak at a long-term care home
US, Brazil sign agreement enabling military sales
Hospitality gives way to hostility for migrants to Greece