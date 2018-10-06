Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil's Lula unable to vote in prison

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Brazil's former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is not only barred from running in elections taking place on Sunday -- but he will also be unable to cast his vote, according to authorities.

The 72-year-old leftist ex-leader is serving a 12-year prison term for corruption.

He was declared ineligible to be a candidate under a law that disqualifies those who have lost an appeal against their convictions.

As Lula's conviction is still under a second appeal, however, he is still allowed to vote -- but only if at least another 20 Brazilian convicts in his prison are in the same situation and express a wish to vote, justifying the expense and effort of setting up a polling station in the facility.

Regional electoral authorities in the state of Parana, where Lula has been incarcerated for six months, said that was not the case, so Lula's request to vote was rejected.

His lawyers said proposed alternatives, such as Lula voting in his usual electorate of Sao Bernardo do Campo, were also rejected.

The irony is that Lula, who was in office from 2003 to 2010, remains widely popular and would have easily won Sunday's election if he had been a candidate, according to polls.

Instead he will have to watch while behind bars as the candidate chosen by his Workers Party, Fernando Haddad, vies in the race against a dozen rivals.

Haddad, a former mayor of Sao Paulo, has climbed into second place in voter intention surveys.

But he trails far behind the poll frontrunner: an ultraconservative politician and onetime paratrooper, Jair Bolsonaro, who has vowed to steer Brazil to the right and crack down on crime and corruption if he becomes head of state.

More about Brasil, elecciones
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Thanksgiving Day in Canada and the US — The same, but different
Children born aboard floating hospital in quake aftermath
Brett Kavanaugh confirmed as Associate Justice to Supreme Court
Op-Ed: Glenn Close in 'The Wife' should win the 'Best Actress' Oscar
Review: Michael Andrew sets personal bests at FINA World Cup in Budapest Special
Raleigh Keegan makes Nashville's '25 Most Beautiful People' list
Banksy shocks art world by shredding £1 mn work at auction
Thousands gather across Europe to back migrant rescue ship
Toronto Smart City adviser resigns over data concerns
Review: The Monkees' Micky Dolenz talks Neil Diamond tribute and future Special