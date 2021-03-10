Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil's Lula slams Bolsonaro's 'imbecile' Covid policies

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in Politics

Brazil's former leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva made his return to politics Wednesday with a virulent attack on President Jair Bolsonaro and his "imbecile" handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Don't follow any imbecile decisions by the president of the republic or the health minister: get vaccinated," Lula told a press conference, in reference to Bolsonaro's vaccine skepticism and regular flouting of expert advice on containing Covid-19.

The event came two days after a Supreme Court justice annulled Lula's corruption convictions, reinstating his right to run for office and setting up a potential showdown between the popular but tarnished leftist leader and Bolsonaro, his far-right nemesis, in presidential elections next year.

Lula, a former metal worker and union leader who led Brazil through an economic boom from 2003 to 2010, also slammed Bolsonaro's management of the economy and signature policies.

"Brazil doesn't deserve this," he said.

Lula, 75, called himself the victim of "the biggest judicial lie in 500 years," repeating his claim that the graft charges against him were fabricated to sideline him from the 2018 presidential race, which Bolsonaro ultimately won.

He said he planned to "fight tirelessly" for Brazil, and that he wanted to resume touring the country once he is vaccinated against Covid-19 next week.

But he declined to say whether he would run in the elections, saying "my head doesn't have time to think about a 2022 candidacy now."

More about Brazil, Politics, Lula
More news from
Latest News
Top News
French theatres occupied as protesters demand reopening
Royal family contests Harry and Meghan's racism claims
Butch Bradley announces comedy special on streaming platforms
Brazil's Fiocruz on COVID-19 - 'Brazil is a threat to humanity'
Bass music artist SNAILS talks about 'SLIME TIME' EP, digital age Special
Russia disrupting Twitter over 'illegal' content
Businesses need to start to understand the changing customer Special
Heartlyn Rae opens up about TikTok, digital age, and success Special
South Korea to pay 13.9% more for US troop presence
Turkey's under fire pro-Kurdish party risks ban