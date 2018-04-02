A mild earthquake rippled through Brasilia on Monday but the real upheaval will come when the Supreme Court decides this week whether former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva should be imprisoned.

The slight tremor, linked to a distant quake in neighboring Bolivia, was nothing compared to the shake-up engulfing Brazil's top political echelons six months from the most unpredictable presidential election in generations.

Lula, 72, leads in the polls but the leftist former two-term president is fighting desperately to avoid having to start serving a 12-year sentence for accepting a luxury apartment as a kickback from a big construction company.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will rule on his petition that he be allowed to remain free while he exhausts all available appeals -- a strategy that would likely keep him out of jail for the near future and maybe even let him get on the presidential ballot.

Under current law, Brazilians must start serving their sentence as soon as a first appeal has failed, which is Lula's case. However, the Supreme Court is almost evenly split on the issue, meaning there is still a chance of the rule being changed for Lula.

Pressure on the Supreme Court was intense in the run-up to Wednesday's session, with more than 5,000 judges and prosecutors reported to be preparing to hand in a petition demanding that Lula not be given a get-out-of-jail card.

- Troubles grow for Temer -

Lula is not the only one causing waves this week.

Current center-right President Michel Temer, who already faces two corruption charges, is embroiled in new controversy following the arrests of several close associates on graft charges.

They were charged Thursday in connection with a probe into whether port logistics company Rodrimar was given contracts at Sao Paulo's huge Santos port after bribing Temer.

For now, Temer is at little risk of facing prosecution.

When two corruption charges were filed against him last year, Congress -- in which many members are themselves embroiled in corruption investigations -- voted to bar the cases from going to trial.

However, the latest wave of charges shows that prosecutors from Brazil's giant "Car Wash" anti-graft probe are gradually closing in on Temer.

- 'D-Day' for prosecutors -

"Car Wash" has been wreaking havoc in Brazil's elite circles for four years by revealing a vast web of bribes and kickbacks between politicians and several of the country's biggest companies.

Scores of politicians have been convicted or charged and prosecutors see their crusade approaching a climax with the conviction of Lula and deepening of probes around Temer.

But they are deeply worried by Lula's bid at the Supreme Court to dodge the rule on sentences starting after a first appeal.

In many of the "Car Wash" prosecutions, it was precisely that threat of prison -- without the ability to string out multiple appeals in different courts -- that prompted the accused to cut deals with prosecutors and testify in plea bargains.

This then helped prosecutors squeeze more suspects and further unravel long secret schemes.

"Wednesday is D-Day for 'Car Wash's' fight against corruption," lead prosecutor Deltan Dallagnol tweeted over the weekend.

"A defeat would signify that most of the corrupt from different parties, throughout the country, will never be held responsible."

Right-leaning groups planned street protests in numerous cities on Tuesday.