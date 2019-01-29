Former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has asked for permission to leave prison, where he is serving time for corruption, to attend the funeral and burial of his older brother, his lawyers told AFP Tuesday.

Genival Inacio da Silva died Tuesday at age 79 after a battle with cancer. His wake was to take place late Tuesday and he was to be buried Wednesday in Sao Bernando do Campo, near Sao Paulo.

Lula's lawyers said they had lodged a request with a judge so that he could attend both events, invoking a law that covers such circumstances.

Lula, who led Brazil between 2003 and 2010 and who had treatment in 2012 to beat cancer, is serving a 12-year prison term for taking a bribe in the form of a seaside apartment and money laundering.

He is incarcerated in Curitiba, a city 400 kilometers (250 miles) southwest of Sao Paulo.

He is being prosecuted in eight other cases.

Lula has said he is innocent of all the charges against him, claiming he is the target of a political conspiracy to prevent him from seeking a presidential comeback.

If he does receive compassionate leave, it will be the second time he will have stepped outside his prison. In November, he was taken outside for three hours to respond to questions about another case against him.

"We hope he will be able to see Vava one last time," tweeted the head of Lula's Workers Party, Gleisi Hoffmann, using the deceased brother's nickname.

In 2007, the brother was investigated for suspected influence-peddling on behalf of a group involved in illegal gambling, but the case was dropped for lack of evidence.