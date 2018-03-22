Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil's ex-president Lula in dates

Listen | Print
By AFP     1 hour ago in World

Here are key dates in the life of Brazil's ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, best known as Lula, who is appealing a conviction and prison sentence on corruption charges.

The country's top court decides Thursday whether he can remain free on appeal.

- October, 1945: Lula is born to a poor farming family in the Brazil's northeast. His family moves when he is seven to the state of Sao Paulo to escape hunger.

- 1975: He becomes president of the metal workers' union, a sector in which he has worked since the age of 14.

- 1978-80: At the height of the military dictatorship, Lula leads major strikes in the industrial suburbs and is jailed for a month for his role.

- 1980: Lula co-founds the leftist Workers' Party (PT) and goes on to take part in the creation, in 1983, of the Unified Workers' Central (CUT), which becomes Brazil's largest trade union federation.

- 1986: He is elected to congress.

- October 2002: Wins election to become Brazil's first leftist president. He is re-elected in 2006 for a term ending in 2010.

- 2005: Lula ousts the Workers' Party leadership after corruption scandals.

- March 2016: The Supreme Court blocks his appointment as chief of staff to president Dilma Rousseff, his handpicked successor. She is impeached in August after allegations of financial wrongdoing.

- July 2017: Lula is found guilty of receiving a bribe from a Brazilian construction company in return for contracts with state oil giant Petrobras. He is sentenced to 9.5 years behind bars.

- January 2018: He loses an appeal and his sentence is increased to 12 years and one month.

More about Brazil, Politics, Lula, Corruption, Trial
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Microsoft announces new accessibility tech coming to Windows 10
US firms face tough legal battles in China IP theft
Palestinian teen in 'slap video' jailed eight months in plea deal
The colourful cast behind the Sarkozy corruption scandal
EU leaders blast Turkey's actions in Mediterranean
Asylum seeker jailed for life in Germany for rape, murder
'Wagner Group': the mercenaries serving Putin in Syria
Three Turkish soldiers killed clearing bombs in Syria's Afrin: PM
Trump to impose tariffs on $50 bn in Chinese imports: White House
U.S. Treasury publishes five 'takeaways' on blockchain tech