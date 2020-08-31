Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil's Bolsonaro to undergo surgery for kidney stone

Listen | Print
By AFP     47 mins ago in World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Monday he had been diagnosed with a kidney stone and would undergo surgery in September to remove it.

The far-right leader, 65, has had a series of health issues, including four surgeries stemming from an attack in which he was stabbed in the abdomen during his 2018 presidential campaign.

"I felt a little pain, so I went for a checkup. But I'm fine. It's an age thing," Bolsonaro told CNN Brasil.

He said doctors had performed an ultrasound and told him the kidney stone was slightly larger than a bean.

The president's office did not immediately respond to a request for further details.

Bolsonaro is also coming off a bout with Covid-19 that put him in quarantine for nearly three weeks in July.

The president, who has repeatedly downplayed the coronavirus pandemic, said his infection was never serious, thanks to his "athletic past" and his course of treatment with hydroxychloroquine.

He has controversially pushed the anti-malaria medication as a wonder drug for Covid-19, despite studies showing it is ineffective against the disease.

That has earned him criticism in Brazil, which has the second-highest number of infections and deaths in the pandemic, after the United States: more than 3.9 million and 121,000, respectively.

Bolsonaro was stabbed in the stomach by a suspected radical leftist during a campaign rally in September 2018, just over a month before he was elected president.

The attack forced him to undergo four operations on his stomach, the most recent in September 2019.

In March, he said he needed to undergo a fifth operation related to the incident, which he said "should be the last."

More about Brazil, Politics, Health
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: Mark Grossman is the 'Performer of August of 2020' on the Y&R
China detains Australian journalist in latest blow to relations
Brady Rymer talks 'Songs Across the Pond' children's music album Special
Emmy award-winning digital series 'The Bay' moves to Popstar! TV
Junk food linked to age-marker in chromosomes: study
Eric the Trainer talks 'I'm Yours' single, and Feeding America Special
Electronica: The history of electronic music in London Special
Hamas and Israel strike deal to end Gaza escalation
Brooklyn Rae Silzer talks 'Enter Exit' series, and Finola Hughes Special
'The Bachelorette' star Josh Seiter talks Yolanda Leak, pandemic Special