Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil's Bolsonaro revokes order easing gun controls

Listen | Print
By Paula Ramon (AFP)     1 hour ago in World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday revoked an order that had loosened the country's gun controls, after it faced legal and political challenges.

The move came a day before the Supreme Court was due to debate the constitutionality of the decree that allowed millions of Brazilians to carry loaded weapons in public, which the Senate rejected last week.

Bolsonaro instead published three new decrees that appeared to exclude the most controversial points of the original order, but few details were available.

He also announced that proposed changes to legislation on the registration, possession and commercialization of weapons and ammunition had been sent to Congress.

Bolsonaro first announced the decree in May, enabling a wide range of professions, including truckers, politicians, hunters and even some journalists, to carry weapons without having to prove why they needed them.

Weeks later he revised the original order to restrict "common citizens" to carrying handguns but not rifles in public.

The original decree also allowed licensed gun owners to buy up to 5,000 rounds of ammunition a year, depending on the type of weapon, compared with the current limit of 50.

But it faced a strong opposition, even from governors in states with high rates of violence who argued the order failed to improve security.

- Tough on crime -

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has defended the decree as honoring the result of a 2005 referendum in which nearly 64 percent of Brazilians rejected a law that included, among other things, a total ban on the sale of firearms.

Bolsonaro, whose tough-on-crime rhetoric helped get him elected last year, has long spoken in favor of allowing people to carry guns on the streets. But that requires the support of Congress to change the law.

Critics had argued his decree breached the constitution because it created a new law, rather than modified an existing one.

Experts have warned the loosening of restrictions would fuel gun violence in a country which already has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

A staggering 65,602 homicides were recorded in 2017, according to the latest figures based on health ministry data -- the equivalent of more than seven murders every hour.

The overall figure was 36.1 percent higher than a decade earlier, said the government-backed Institute of Applied Economic Research and the non-profit Brazilian Forum for Public Security in a recent report titled Atlas of Violence.

Authors of the report had warned Bolsonaro's decree could worsen the violence.

More about Brazil, Politics, Guns
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Sri Lanka police overturn local council ban on Muslims
Boris Johnson challenges rival to back Brexit deadline
Health warnings and speed limits as Europe bakes in heatwave
Disney heiress says income inequality has created a 'superclass'
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches 24 research satellites to space
Bitcoin well over $11,000 and closing in on $11,500
Review: An evening with Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall in New York Special
US border chief quits amid outcry over child detainees
New process turns carbon dixoide into eco-plastics
Iran air defence missiles must be taken seriously: experts