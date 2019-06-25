Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageBrazil's Bolsonaro revokes order easing gun controls

Listen | Print
By AFP     57 mins ago in World

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday revoked an order that had loosened the country's gun controls, after it faced legal and political challenges.

The move comes a day before the Supreme Court was due to debate the constitutionality of the decree allowing millions of Brazilians to carry loaded weapons in public, which the Senate rejected last week.

Bolsonaro announced the decree in May, enabling a wide range of professions, including truckers, politicians, hunters and even some journalists, to carry weapons without having to prove why they needed them.

But it faced a strong opposition, even from governors in states with high rates of violence who argued the order failed to improve security.

Bolsonaro, a former army captain, has defended the decree as honoring the result of a 2005 referendum in which nearly 64 percent of Brazilians rejected a law that included, among other things, a total ban on the sale of firearms.

But experts have warned the loosening of restrictions would fuel gun violence in a country which already has one of the highest homicide rates in the world.

More about Brazil, Politics, Guns
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Health warnings and speed limits as Europe bakes in heatwave
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy launches 24 research satellites to space
Disney heiress says income inequality has created a 'superclass'
Review: An evening with Diana Ross at Radio City Music Hall in New York Special
New process turns carbon dixoide into eco-plastics
Iran air defence missiles must be taken seriously: experts
Boris Johnson challenges rival to back Brexit deadline
Ukraine livid as rights assembly lets Russia return
Wildfires are causing chronic smoke exposure, premature death
Bitcoin well over $11,000 and closing in on $11,500