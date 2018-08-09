Brazil stages its first presidential election debate Thursday with eight of the crowded field locking horns but also one notable absentee -- jailed frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

The debate in Sao Paulo, broadcast on TV Bandeirantes, will not feature the four most minor candidates among the 13 who have launched campaigns ahead of the October 7 first round of voting.

Three big ones will be on stage: right-winger Jair Bolsonaro, who is polling in second place after Lula, and his next biggest rivals, center-right former Sao Paulo governor Geraldo Alckmin and environmentalist Marina Silva.

But the elephant in the room will be the missing Lula, who is serving a 12-year sentence for corruption and is likely to be kept off the ballot.

A court earlier Thursday turned down lawyers' request for Lula to be allowed to participate by video link in the event, arguing it was "essential" to the campaign.

His leftist Workers' Party also failed to get TV Bandeirantes to mark his absence with an empty chair or to allow his vice presidential pick, former Sao Paulo mayor Fernando Haddad, to take his place.

Instead, party leaders have organized what they call an alternative debate in Sao Paulo, which will be broadcast on social media, featuring Haddad and other allies.

With deeply unpopular President Michel Temer not seeking a new term and Latin America's biggest country in a deep funk after years of recession and corruption scandals, it is the least predictable election in decades.

- Too big to ignore -

However surreal it might seem for a jailed ex-president to seek a third term, Lula, who ruled from 2003-2010, means business.

Lula's Workers' Party (PT) -- which is led by Gleisi Hoffmann, shown here -- wants debate organizers to either mark his absence with an empty chair, or let his VP pick Fernando Haddad take his place NELSON ALMEIDA, AFP/File

His legal team hopes to persuade the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to allow him to participate, despite the country's clean slate law that would ban anyone having lost an appeal to a criminal conviction -- as is Lula's case.

As one of the world's most prominent politicians during his presidency and still a household name in Brazil, Lula boasts the kind of following most other politicians would crave.

That translates into remarkable support, partly based on memories of Lula's trailblazing policies to promote racial and social equality and his stewardship of a commodities-fueled economic boom.

Opinion polls give him around 30 percent in a crowded first round, then winning easily in a second-round runoff.

- Unpredictable -

Lula's fate is only one part of the uncertain electoral picture.

The October polls will also see elections of 27 governors, all 513 congressional lower house deputies and two thirds of the 81 senators.

And so far voters appear hardly enticed by the prospect.

A poll published this month by the National Confederation of Industries showed 45 percent of Brazilians "pessimistic or very pessimistic" about the elections. While voting is obligatory, a third plan to cast spoiled ballots, the poll found.

Other polls point to between 33 and 41 percent of the electorate defying the law to skip voting.

"Unlike in other countries, there has been no new leader appearing in Brazil who is able to surf the wave of discontent," political analyst Matias Spektor told AFP. "Brazil's political system continues to generate a lot of frustration."

Brazil's leading presidential candidates Anella RETA, AFP

If Lula is barred, as expected, Bolsonaro from the conservative PSL party and Silva would be the main beneficiaries, according to current polling.

They stand out among the crowd with platforms "very focused on social discontent over socioeconomic factors and corruption and (in Bolsonaro's case) violent crime in the big cities," said Thiago Vidal, a political consultant.